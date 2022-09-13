Free tyre checks for UAE drivers as school traffic returns to the roads

Motorists are being offered free tyre pressure checks as traffic increases with pupils returning to school earlier this month.

Al Futtaim Toyota is offering the checks at its service centres until the end of October, as school runs return after the summer break.

“As the back-to-school season and the busy traffic returns, the safety of children is always the top priority for parents on the road,” said Andrew Linford, retail director of Al Futtaim Automotive.

“We are constantly working to ensure the safety of our customers and their vehicles, particularly during these hot summer months of the year.

“We felt that a back to school tyre check is as important as other essential school shopping.”

Cracks, cuts and blisters on tyres are dangerous warning signs that you need to get them checked, said Mr Linford.

Driving with the wrong tyre pressure could have devastating consequences, said Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE.

“Over-inflated or under-inflated means more wear and tear on specific parts of the tyre and reduced performance with regards to fuel consumption, steering and braking of the vehicle,” said Mr Edelmann.

“Under-inflation could potentially lead to sidewall deflection increases which can cause the tyre to overheat with a possible degradation of the internal structure, leading to rapid loss of air or even a tyre burst.

“Motorists should check the proper tyre pressure at least once every month.”

The recommended pressures are quoted in the vehicle owner’s manual or on a sticker usually attached to a door frame or fuel cover, he added.

“Make sure that the pressures are checked when the tyres are ‘cold’, (usually) driven less than 3km before the check,” said Mr Edelmann.

“The spare tyre should also be inspected regularly and checked for the correct pressure.”