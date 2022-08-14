More than 304 million journeys on Dubai public transport in first half of 2022

More than 304 million journeys were made on Dubai's public transport system in the first half of this year.

The 304.6 million riders used taxis, the metro, trams, buses, abras, ferries, water taxis and water buses, bus on demand services and smart car rental schemes, authorities reported on Sunday.

The number compares with around 202 million clocked for the first half of last year.

The daily average this year equated to around 1.68 million rides, compared to 1.1 million last year.

“The Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the biggest share in the number of riders using public transport, shared transport and taxis, with 36 per cent for Dubai Metro, and 29 per cent for taxis, while public buses contributed 26 per cent,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

March was the busiest month, with 62 million journeys taken on public transport, helped by the final weeks of Dubai Expo 2020. Other months averaged 46-49 million journeys.

“The first half of 2022 saw a 3 per cent growth in the ridership rate, in comparison with the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. It is an important indicator of the rising demand for public transport means as well as the resurgence of economic activity in Dubai,” said Mr Al Tayer.

Metro Stations

“Dubai Metro ridership on both the Red and Green Lines reached 109.1 million riders in the first half of 2022, with Burjuman and Union stations accounting for the biggest share of riders. On both the Red and Green Lines, Burjuman Station served 6.2 million riders, while Union Station was used by 5.3 million riders,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“Al Rigga Station was the busiest on the Red Line, serving 4.7 million riders, followed by Mall of the Emirates Station, with 4.6 million riders and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station, with 4.3 million riders.

“On the Green Line, Baniyas and Sharaf DG Stations ranked first in terms of riders, with 3.6 million riders each. Next came the Stadium Station, with 2.7 million riders, ahead of Salah Al Din Station, with 2.5 million riders, and Al Ghubaiba Station, with 2.3 million riders,” he said.

Other services

Dubai Tram served 3.6 million riders in the first six months of the year, public buses accommodated 78.6 million riders, and marine transport (abras, water buses, water taxis and ferries) served 8.2 million riders.

Shared mobility means (e-hailing, smart rental vehicles, bus on demand accommodated 16.4 million riders and taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies) served 88.7 million riders.

“Dubai’s public transport network, which is fully integrated, has now become the backbone of people's movement around Dubai. The network succeeded in coaxing a change and evolution in the culture and attitudes of the community towards using more public transport means,” said Mr Al Tayer.