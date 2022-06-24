New parking meters installed on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai

Motorists will now have to pay for parking in several locations on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Parking meters have been installed on the East Crescent of the Palm, beside Aloft hotel. Additional meters have also been placed at Golden Mile Galleria 1 and 2 as well as The Pointe.

Operated by Parkonic, a smart parking management system, spots cost Dh10 per hour but free parking is available in some locations if the ticket has been validated by a participating merchant.

Users only need to give their vehicle plate number or QR code to the outlet for validation.

They must also download the Parkonic mobile app to set up an account and register their vehicle. With the app's “wallet” feature, users can also put money on to their accounts to pay for parking as they go.

Payments are automatically made through the app when a user exits a car park or metered parking location.

However if drivers prefer, they can also pay for parking via the website, at an on-site Parkonic kiosk or via one of the pay-on-foot machines.

Per the website, both registered and unregistered users with unpaid parking fees will have 48 hours to top up their account to pay, After 48 hours, a Dh150 fine will be issued by the Dubai traffic authority.

Parkonic meters and barriers are active at 12 different locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Town Square and Bay Square.