Police release footage of litterbug drivers in Abu Dhabi clean-up campaign

Motorists in Abu Dhabi who throw litter from their cars have been told to clean up their act or face fines of up to Dh1,000.

Abu Dhabi Police said drivers will also face action if they fail to stop their passengers from dropping rubbish.

The force said offenders would be hit with six penalty points on their driving licences, if caught.

Police released a video of drivers discarding rubbish while on the move and when parked.

Members of the public were told not to litter to avoid blighting the environment and the appearance of the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police caught 355 motorists throwing litter from their cars in 2019.

Colonel Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, head of the traffic department, said the unsightly habit spoiled the city's image.

The footage was shared on Abu Dhabi Police's social media platforms on Friday, prompting strong online engagement from the public.

Abu Dhabi Police regularly release footage of rule-breaking motorists in a bid to boost road safety.

The capital's roads boast a network of hi-tech cameras capturing offences ranging from speeding and erratic lane changes to tailgating.

Dozens of people responded to the video online, with one calling the behaviour "a bad habit" and another urging drivers to help "promote sustainability".