Dubai announces week-long free parking for Eid Al Fitr

Public parking will be free throughout Dubai during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said parking charges would be waived from Saturday April 30 until Friday, May 6 inclusive.

Parking fees will be reactivated from Saturday, May 7, the RTA said on its social media channels.

Government workers will have a week-long holiday for Eid Al Fitr, while private sector workers will have a holiday from Saturday, April 30 until Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4, depending on the start date of Eid.

#RTA announced the business hours of all its services during Eid Al Fitr holiday, including customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit means, and service provider centres (technical testing).https://t.co/eJi75kvgOG pic.twitter.com/oXWHqe524K — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 28, 2022

Key public transport services will continue to operate as normal throughout the holiday.

The RTA's Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from Saturday April 30 to Sunday May 8, reopening on Monday May 9, 2022. Service provider centres (technical testing) will be closed from Saturday, April 30 until Saturday, May 7 and resume operations on Sunday, May 8.