Dubai announces week-long free parking for Eid Al Fitr

Parking fees will be reactivated from Saturday, May 7

Parking fees will be reactivated from Saturday, May 7. Photo: RTA
The National
Apr 28, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Public parking will be free throughout Dubai during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said parking charges would be waived from Saturday April 30 until Friday, May 6 inclusive.

Parking fees will be reactivated from Saturday, May 7, the RTA said on its social media channels.

Government workers will have a week-long holiday for Eid Al Fitr, while private sector workers will have a holiday from Saturday, April 30 until Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4, depending on the start date of Eid.

Key public transport services will continue to operate as normal throughout the holiday.

The RTA's Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from Saturday April 30 to Sunday May 8, reopening on Monday May 9, 2022. Service provider centres (technical testing) will be closed from Saturday, April 30 until Saturday, May 7 and resume operations on Sunday, May 8.

Updated: April 28, 2022, 1:41 PM
DubaiTransport
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah to sell hundreds of abandoned luxury cars at auction
An image that illustrates this article Surge in travel bookings from UAE for Eid and summer despite increased flight costsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article E-scooter riders in Dubai can apply for online permits from ThursdayStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Don't arrive at the wrong Dubai airport, airlines remind passengers