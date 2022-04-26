E-scooter riders in Dubai can apply for online permits from Thursday

Electric scooter riders in Dubai can apply for permits from Thursday which allow for travel on a number of designated cycling tracks and 'safe streets' in the emirate.

The free online permit will cover ten districts spanning a 167-kilometre stretch across Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk.

It also includes safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool and Al Karama and all cycling and scooter lanes across Dubai, except for the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan.

Members of the public will be able to register to use e-scooters in those specific areas on the RTA's website.

People are required to pass an awareness training course available on the RTA's website to secure the licence and must be aged 16 and over.

The operation of electric scooters on permitted cycling tracks has started in 10 districts across Dubai starting from Wednesday, April 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/J8rlec9mJU — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 10, 2022

Holders of vehicle driving licences do not require a permit to use e-scooters in the specific zones.

The training course includes lessons on the technical specifications and standards of scooters and users’ obligations, in addition to the areas allowed to use the scooter.

The course also deals with traffic signs associated with e-scooter use.

Anyone found to be using an electric scooter without a permit when required faces a Dh200 fine.

Two thousand vehicles, operated by four companies, will be available for rent in areas identified as most likely to benefit from greater access to e-scooters.

In October 2020, authorities began a trial run in five districts as part of wider efforts to slash congestion levels.

An extended network of electric vehicles forms part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Launched in 2017, the strategy aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050 and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 per cent

The shift towards greater use of electric vehicles, such as scooters, could potentially save Dh700 billion by 2050.

The operation of e-scooters on the specified districts is entrusted to four companies; two international (Tier and Lime) and two local (Arnab and Skurtt).

Their selection follows success in trials of more than 500,000 trips that proved the suitability of e-scooters as individual mobility means for short journeys, as well as first and last-mile journeys.