Dubai Police say three dead and 34 injured in traffic accidents since Ramadan began

Three people have died while 34 have been injured in traffic accidents that have taken place since Ramadan began, according to Dubai Police.

The deaths occurred during the first ten days of the holy month. Traffic police have recorded 47 accidents in the emirate so far.

Numbers have risen, compared with the same period in 2021, during which one person died and 23 people were injured in 29 accidents.

Between April 2 and April 12, Dubai Police received 2,569 traffic reports.

A total of 158,380 calls were made to the 999 emergency number while 21,865 calls were logged by the 901 call centre at the General Department of Operations.

The call centre also handled 2,456 emails and 2,917 inquiries via the “live chat” service available on the Dubai Police website.

In a social media post on their Facebook page, police called on all drivers to observe traffic laws and show patience and restraint in the hours before iftar.

Read more Licence plate auctions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to support One Billion Meals drive

Brig Saif Al Mazroui, head of Dubai traffic police, said on social media that these accidents were the result of “tension and fasting”, reckless driving and fatigue.

Dubai Police are currently running a campaign titled “An Accident-Free Ramadan”, in which they are distributing iftar meals to fasting motorists who are on the road when the sun sets, shortly before Al Maghrib prayer.

The initiative aims to alleviate drivers' need to rush, which could result in more accidents.

New vehicles being added to Dubai Police fleet: in pictures