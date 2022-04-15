Dubai Police say three dead and 34 injured in traffic accidents since Ramadan began

Numbers have risen from last year despite efforts by the force to educate motorists

Dubai's traffic police chief said recklessness and fatigue were behind some of the accidents. Photo: Dubai Police
The National
Apr 15, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Three people have died while 34 have been injured in traffic accidents that have taken place since Ramadan began, according to Dubai Police.

The deaths occurred during the first ten days of the holy month. Traffic police have recorded 47 accidents in the emirate so far.

Numbers have risen, compared with the same period in 2021, during which one person died and 23 people were injured in 29 accidents.

Between April 2 and April 12, Dubai Police received 2,569 traffic reports.

A total of 158,380 calls were made to the 999 emergency number while 21,865 calls were logged by the 901 call centre at the General Department of Operations.

The call centre also handled 2,456 emails and 2,917 inquiries via the “live chat” service available on the Dubai Police website.

In a social media post on their Facebook page, police called on all drivers to observe traffic laws and show patience and restraint in the hours before iftar.

Read more
Licence plate auctions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to support One Billion Meals drive

Brig Saif Al Mazroui, head of Dubai traffic police, said on social media that these accidents were the result of “tension and fasting”, reckless driving and fatigue.

Dubai Police are currently running a campaign titled “An Accident-Free Ramadan”, in which they are distributing iftar meals to fasting motorists who are on the road when the sun sets, shortly before Al Maghrib prayer.

The initiative aims to alleviate drivers' need to rush, which could result in more accidents.

New vehicles being added to Dubai Police fleet: in pictures

Dubai Police will welcome 400 smart patrol cars over the next five years. All photos: Dubai Police

Dubai Police will welcome 400 smart patrol cars over the next five years. All photos: Dubai Police

Updated: April 15, 2022, 12:06 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai accidents claim three lives and leave 34 injured since start of Ramadan
An image that illustrates this article Dubai RTA detects more than 1,000 fare evaders in inspection operation
An image that illustrates this article Dubai road safety campaign aims to protect delivery driversStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Faulty wiring led to lorry fire on Dubai motorway, say police