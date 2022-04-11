Licence plate auctions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to support One Billion Meals drive

Charity licence plate auctions will be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to boost the UAE’s One Billion Meals donation drive.

The Most Noble Numbers auctions – organised in collaboration with Emirates Auction, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Abu Dhabi Police – will give benevolent bidders the chance to get their hands on distinctive plates while supporting a worthy cause.

The first event will be held on Saturday, April 16 at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Plates AA8, F55, V66 and Y66 will be among those going under the hammer.

Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace will provide a grand setting for the second auction on Wednesday, April 20, with numbers 11, 20 and 999 from code 2 and plate number 99 from code 1 on the lot.

Two online auctions will also be held to bolster fundraising efforts.

All proceeds will go to the One Billion Meals campaign, which was launched in line with the generous spirit of Ramadan.

The largest food donation campaign in the region, it has pledged to provide one billion meals to people in need in 50 countries. One Billion Meals is organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

About 76 million meals were paid for by donations in its first week. The drive will continue until it reaches its lofty target.

Online auctions to deliver support

The 555 online auctions – named after the 555 vehicle plate numbers on offer – will be held on April 17 and 18.

The special numbers up for grabs online can be viewed at this link.

The One Billion Meals initiative works in co-ordination with the UN’s World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) the UAE Food Bank and charities in beneficiary countries.

When allocating meals, emphasis is placed on vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and internally displaced people, and victims of disasters.

Last week, UAE authorities started distributing food packets in Lebanon, India, Jordan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan under the campaign.

How to donate

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Money can be pledged online, either monthly or by a one-off donation. People can donate by SMS message through Etisalat or du, or money can be sent by bank transfer.

For big monetary donations and related queries, the campaign’s team can be contacted on 800 9999.