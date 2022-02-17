Watch: latest update on expansion of Etihad Rail's network

Etihad Rail has released footage of the latest update on its network expansion works.

The rail network is being expanded to grow from running heavy goods services to carrying passengers.

In a video, Etihad Rail shows works being carried out on the two-line network, including the completion of bridges over Abu Dhabi roads.

The network expansion work is a continuation of the first phase of the railway track, which operates along a 264km route from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais, transporting sulphur.

The current expansion consists of a 216km railway line that will connect Tarif in the Western Region to Saih Shuaib, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city.

Etihad Rail said the expansion would support construction works at Industrial City of Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Port, and Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 A rendering of a train to be used on the UAE’s new passenger rail service. All Photos: Etihad Rail

The second phase of the project will link the UAE and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah Port to Ghuweifat, through Mussaffah, Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port. The two phases together will support more than 9,000 jobs, many of them for Emiratis.

Once fully operational, the fleet of trains and wagons will replace 5,600 daily road trips by lorries.

The National was last month given exclusive access to the first images of what the UAE’s new passenger trains will look like.

Artist's impressions show silver and grey carriages emblazoned with the red Etihad Rail logo set against the backdrop of the UAE’s cities, mountains and deserts.

The passenger trains will travel at speeds up to 200 kph and carry about 400 people, linking 11 cities and areas across the UAE, from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the north.

Carriages will be equipped with Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, charging points and food and beverages options and cater to all people in the UAE, including families, workers and tourists.

People will be able to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and to Fujairah from Abu Dhabi in 100 minutes by 2030.

At an announcement of the passenger train services in December, the government said the project was worth Dh200 billion ($54.45bn) to the economy. It is expected to carry more than 36 million passengers a year by 2030.

Aaditya Thakrar, strategic transport planning manager for engineering firm Aecom, said the passenger services could be the first step towards a GCC-wide network.

He said the project would lead to benefits such as reducing levels of traffic congestion and improving road safety, as well as making the region a more desirable place to work and study.

Video: First glimpse of Etihad Rail passenger trains for Abu Dhabi to Dubai