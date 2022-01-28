Dubai unveils world’s fastest and most expensive ambulance first seen in 'Furious 7'

Dubai unveiled the world’s fastest and most expensive ambulance at Expo 2020 on Friday.

Manufactured in the UAE, the Lykan HyperSport supercar is the creation of the Dubai-based company W Motors, an Emirati sports car company founded in Lebanon in 2012.

Valued at Dh13 million ($3.5m), the car will be used as a first responder.

One of only seven Lykan HyperSport cars in the world, the HyperSport Responder can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 400kph, powered by its twin-turbocharged 780-horsepower Porsche engine.

Its LED headlights are studded with 440 diamonds. The car also comes with a gold-plated interior roof and the interior is upholstered in gold-stitched leather.

“Dubai has become synonymous with everything that is unique and the first in the world,” Khalifa bin Darrai, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said.

“The car’s speed and capabilities can significantly reduce response time during emergencies and ensure timely intervention.”

The supercar’s exterior features the slogan “Dubai, the world’s best city to live in” and the logo of DubaiDestinations, an initiative to highlight the emirate’s unique experiences and activities.

It has a hand-made carbon-fibre body and is equipped with many futuristic features, including the world’s first 3D hologram holographic mid-air display with interactive motion control, a satellite navigation and a system that connects to the internet.

The Lykan HyperSport car made its first appearance in 2015 Hollywood action blockbuster movie Furious 7 – an instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

It is the latest addition to the DCAS fleet of 331 vehicles.