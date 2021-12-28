Hundreds of parking spaces added at Dubai's Jumeirah Beach

Hundreds of parking spaces have been added to the Jumeirah Beach area.

The 307 additional spaces are across four parking areas, and aim to improve accessibility for people travelling to the beach by car.

Two new areas are located in Jumeirah 3 with 157 new parking spaces, another is in Umm Suqeim 1 and 2 with 93 new spaces, and the last in Umm Suqeim 3 has 57 new spaces.

The Road and Traffic Authority announced the new spaces on Tuesday, including new signs to direct motorists to the area.

The new spaces require a parking tariff, which can be paid in person with cash, a Nol card, or via the RTA Dubai app, SMS or WhatsApp.