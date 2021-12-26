Dubai Metro times announced for UAE’s new working week

Dubai transport chiefs have announced metro and bus times to be in effect for the start of the UAE’s new working week.

Public sector employees will work full days from Monday to Thursday, with a half-day on Friday, from January 3, 2022. All government and private schools in the country will follow suit.

Private-sector companies are not obliged to switch to the new model, but it is anticipated that many will make the transition.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed schedules in line with the new-look week.

The Dubai Metro Red and Green lines will be operated on Monday to Thursday, from 5am to 1.15am the following day.

On Friday and Saturday, the lines will be in use from 5am to 2.15am.

The Sunday service runs from 8am to 1.15am.

Dubai Tram will be on track Monday to Saturday, from 6am until 1am.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Schools in the UAE will schedule lessons in line with major changes to the working week. Chris Whiteoak / The National

On Sunday, trams will be operational from 9am until 1am.

Dubai buses will continue to run throughout the week, with timetables geared to demand for service.

The existing public parking system will remain in place until further notice, with parking free on Fridays and public holidays.

The new closure times of the floating bridge will be from 10pm on Saturday up to 6am on Monday to enable sufficient time for maritime activities, tourist boats and maintenance works of the bridge, starting on February 2.

New working hours for centres

The authority has also confirmed new working hours at its offices and service centres, in line with the Dubai Government’s switch to Monday-Friday working hours, to come into force on Monday, January 3.

Working hours at RTA’s main offices will be from Monday to Friday, with a weekend break on Saturday and Sunday.

The working hours will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, except on Fridays, when they will close at noon.

RTA’s service providing centres (technical testing centres) will continue to operate from Sunday to Thursday and will be closed on Saturdays. On Fridays, they will open from 4pm to 9pm.

The business hours of RTA’s customer happiness centres will remain from Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 7.30pm.

The centres will open from 8am to noon on Friday and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.