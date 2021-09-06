Dubai launches bus service to Souk Al Marfa in Deira Islands

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority will launch a bus service this week to the emirate's latest retail attraction in Deira Islands.

The new route to Souk Al Marfa, a fully air-conditioned indoor market that is 1.9 kilometres long, will begin on Thursday with amendments made to three other routes on the same day.

The new SM1 route will leave from Dubai’s Gold Souq bus station each hour, passing through Al Khaleej Street before arriving at Souk Al Marfa on Deira Islands.

Meanwhile, the number 14 bus route will be modified to include the Business Bay bus station on “the sea side”, and both the F51, in Dubai Business Park, and F55 Emaar South services will be adjusted to include residential areas.

Deira Islands is a lavish waterfront development which has been being developed for a number of years.

Souk Al Marfa, an indoor marketplace which opened last month, is home to 400 stores and is expected to expand to 1,000 by the time the project is complete.

When fully operational, it will be the UAE’s largest wholesale souq and waterfront destination, according to the developer, Nakheel.

Once the Deira Islands project is complete, it will host hotels, apartments, commercial buildings and marinas with an estimated 250,000 residents living there as well 80,000 people working in the area.

The development’s first property, Hotel Riu Dubai, opened for business on Deira Islands in December last year.

The 800-room four-star hotel has its own mini waterpark, two children’s pools and three large pools for adults. The all-inclusive concept means guests who book a stay at the luxury resort can leave their wallets in the room after check-in because food, drink and activities at the site are included.

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

