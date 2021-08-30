New Dubai metro station to open on September 1 in Jumeirah Golf Estates

The new metro station in Jumeirah Golf Estates will begin accepting travellers from September 1.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced on Monday that the latest Route 2020 station launch coincides with exactly one month to go until the start of Expo 2020 Dubai.
The station is spread across 28,700 square metres and is 232 metres tall, making it the largest underground station on the network. It can serve about 11,500 passengers an hour during peak travel times, and as many as 250,000 a day.
The station will have two train-boarding platforms, four bus stops, 20 taxi stands, and 400 free public parking spaces.
There will be an additional 20 parking slots for the use of people of determination.
Fourteen outlet spaces are available for investors in the station.
Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates Dubai metro's Route 2020
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opens Route 2020, the completed metro extension that will transport passengers to the Expo 2020 site. Pictured with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Courtesy: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Twitter
