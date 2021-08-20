Dubai Metro to run for longer as airport passenger boom expected

Dubai Metro will operate for longer on Fridays this month to serve passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport. Karim Sahib / AFP

The Dubai Metro will operate for two additional hours on Fridays for the rest of this month - August 20 and 27 - to serve passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport, transport chiefs say.

The Roads and Transport Authority confirmed both Red and Green lines will run from 10am to 3am on both days.

Guests can also carry two suitcases plus hand luggage. Previously, Metro passengers could carry only one suitcase along with hand luggage.

For all passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport, #DubaiMetro will operate for 2 extra hours on Friday, August 20th from 10 AM until 3 AM (next day), and August 27th from 10 AM until 3 AM (next day) for your comfort. pic.twitter.com/IWCipVvU9u — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 19, 2021

It comes as the Dubai Airport, the world's busiest by international passenger numbers, is gearing up for a surge in visitors.

More than a million passengers are set to pass through the travel hub during this period.

The increase is down to several factors, including the end of summer holidays, recent easing of travel rules to India and the UAE's removal from the UK's red list.

