Dubai Metro to run for longer as airport passenger boom expected

Passengers can carry two suitcases along with hand luggage

Dubai Metro will operate for longer on Fridays this month to serve passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport. Karim Sahib / AFP

The National
Aug 20, 2021

The Dubai Metro will operate for two additional hours on Fridays for the rest of this month - August 20 and 27 - to serve passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport, transport chiefs say.

The Roads and Transport Authority confirmed both Red and Green lines will run from 10am to 3am on both days.

Guests can also carry two suitcases plus hand luggage. Previously, Metro passengers could carry only one suitcase along with hand luggage.

It comes as the Dubai Airport, the world's busiest by international passenger numbers, is gearing up for a surge in visitors.

More than a million passengers are set to pass through the travel hub during this period.

The increase is down to several factors, including the end of summer holidays, recent easing of travel rules to India and the UAE's removal from the UK's red list.

Updated: August 20th 2021, 6:49 AM
