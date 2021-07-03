Dubai's RTA awards contract for widening carriageway near solar park

na25 mbr solar park Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visits the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on November 24. Courtesy: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Twitter (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Twitter)

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to improve an 11km stretch of road close to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The Saih Al Dahal Road, which connects the solar park with Saih Al Salam Road, will be widened from a single lane to a dual carriageway.

The map of the area where the work will be carried out. Courtesy: RTA

The road will have three roundabouts to ease traffic flow. It will also connect to the Al Qudra Lake area.

“The project will increase the street intake from an existing 1,800 vehicles to 4,000 vehicles in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA executive directors board.

“It will ease the mobility of residents and visitors on both sides of the street, desert areas and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.”

Work will begin at the roundabout at the junction of Saih Al Dahal and Saih Al Salam roads, immediately after the Al Qudra cycling track. It will continue in the direction of the solar park.

“The project encompasses the construction of a new road of two lanes in each direction together with three roundabouts along the street to ease the accessibility of road users to the existing oases on both sides of the street, Al Qudra Lakes, desert areas as well as u-turns,” Mr Al Tayer said.

The work is the latest phase of the RTA’s plan to develop traffic infrastructure in the area.

Other RTA projects include the widening of Saih Al Salam Street for 21km after the Al Qudra roundabout and the construction of nine roundabouts, four crossings for camels and horses, service roads and parking spaces. The parking area at Dubai International Endurance Village will also be increased.

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

