Four people injured in two accidents in Dubai

Three people were injured after an SUV crashed into a smaller car on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. Courtesy: Dubai Police

Four people were injured in two accidents in Dubai on Wednesday.

The were attributed to speeding and being distracted, police said.

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in a collision with a car at about 2.40am on Sheikh Zayed Road, heading towards Sharjah.

The second accident happened at 11am and involved an SUV and a car travelling on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

"The impact caused the SUV to veer off-road and ram into a metal barrier," said Col Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of Dubai Police’s Traffic Department."

“The accidents happened due to speeding and failing to pay attention to the road," said Col Juma bin Suwaidan.

Three people suffered moderate to severe injuries and were taken to hospital. Police did not give details of the injuries.

Both vehicles were damaged.

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after he was struck by a car on Sheikh Zayed Road on Wednesday morning. Courtesy: Dubai Police

