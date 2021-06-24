Dubai Police issue safety warning after seven injured in five crashes in two days

The force called on road users to abide by traffic regulations after spate of accidents

Dubai Police warned drivers and pedestrians of the dangers of flouting traffic laws after seven people were injured in five road accidents in two days.

A senior officer said the actions of road users contributed to the string of incidents in the emirate.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a five-car pile-up on Al Yilayis Road, heading towards Sheikh Zayed Road on Tuesday.

Speeding and a failure to maintain a safe distance between vehicles caused the crash, police said.

The following day, a motorcyclist was seriously injured on Sheikh Zayed Road after being struck by a lorry driver who was reversing his vehicle.

“The lorry driver slowed down and reversed to enter a mall’s car park, before he crashed into a motorcycle behind him,” said Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

The police chief highlighted three further accidents during the past 48 hours which demonstrated the need to take extra care on the road, whether behind the wheel or on foot.

“Most of the traffic accidents happened due to violations of traffic laws, including failing to keep enough distance, jaywalking and excessive speeding,” he said.

In a third incident, a pedestrian suffered minor injuries when hit by a minibus.

Another accident on Dubai Water Canal Bridge involved a motorcyclist crashing into a car in front of him.

He didn’t leave a safe distance and was left with moderate injuries.

Two lorries were also involved in a crash on Business Bay Crossing Bridge, which led to minor injuries for one of the drivers.

Published: June 24, 2021 03:22 PM

