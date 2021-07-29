Emirates Mars Mission’s ‘Double Moon’ campaign wins award at Cannes Lions 2021

The Emirates Mars Mission’s ‘Double Moon’ campaign won an Outdoor Silver Lion at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Emirates Mars Mission’s ‘Double Moon’ campaign won an Outdoor Silver Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last month.

A 40-metre screen and two 100-metre cranes were used to create the illusion of Deimos and Phobos - Mars' twin moons - that lit up Dubai’s skies in February.

Images of the rare moons were shared on social media.

The campaign was selected from 29,000 entries submitted by 90 countries during the virtual event held from June 21 to June 25.

The UAE’s creative campaign was organised a few days ahead of the Hope probe’s historic entry to the Red Planet’s orbit.

It included Martian ink passport stamps for visitors arriving in Dubai and baby astronaut suits for newborns on February 9, the day the probe arrived to Mars.

"In our media campaigns we integrate between traditional and modern media platforms to involve different target audiences in UAE’s projects,” said Saeed Al Eter, chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

"Through the Double Moon campaign, we aimed to spark people’s imagination and curiosity about life on Mars and provide a deeper understanding of the objectives that the Hope Probe is set to achieve," said Khaled Al Shehhi, executive director of New Media and Visual Production Sector at the UAE Government Media Office.

The Hope probe was carried to space aboard the H-IIA rocket from Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan on July 20, 2020.

After a solo journey of 493 million kilometres in seven months, the spacecraft successfully entered the orbit of Mars on February 9.

Since then, fascinating images of the planet and scientific readings of the Martian atmosphere have been made public.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a global event for those working in creative communications, advertising, and related fields. It is considered the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index in full 1 Jeff Bezos $140 billion

2 Bill Gates $98.3 billion

3 Bernard Arnault $83.1 billion

4 Warren Buffett $83 billion

5 Amancio Ortega $67.9 billion

6 Mark Zuckerberg $67.3 billion

7 Larry Page $56.8 billion

8 Larry Ellison $56.1 billion

9 Sergey Brin $55.2 billion

10 Carlos Slim $55.2 billion

Racecard 2pm Handicap Dh 90,000 1,800m 2.30pm Handicap Dh120,000 1,950m 3pm Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 3.30pm Jebel Ali Classic Conditions Dh300,000 1,400m 4pm Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.30pm Conditions Dh250,000 1,400m 5pm Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 5.30pm Handicap Dh85,000 1,000m The National selections: 2pm Arch Gold 2.30pm Conclusion 3pm Al Battar 3.30pm Golden Jaguar 4pm Al Motayar 4.30pm Tapi Sioux 5pm Leadership 5.30pm Dahawi

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

