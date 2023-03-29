Sheikh Zayed Mosques in Abu Dhabi and Indonesia mark Ramadan

Two landmark mosques united by name are at the heart of Ramadan celebrations in the UAE and Indonesia.

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and its namesake in Solo, Indonesia, are opening their doors to worshippers in the spirit of the holy month.

Solo's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, named in a tribute to the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was inaugurated by President Sheikh Mohamed and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in November.

Though smaller than the Abu Dhabi original, it bears a remarkable resemblance to the architectural marvel with its striking white and gold decor, four minarets and a central dome surrounded by four smaller domes.

بدعم من الهلال الأحمر الإماراتي ومؤسسات خيرية إماراتية، جامع الشيخ زايد في سولو الإندونيسية ينظم إفطاراً جماعياً يومياً لـ6 آلاف شخص. الإفطار يُقدَّم في ثلاث خيام كبرى ويشرف عليه متطوعون من جامعة محمد بن زايد للعلوم الإنسانية ومن شباب وفتيات منطقة سولو. pic.twitter.com/I7wQUYWqbc — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 28, 2023

Sheikh Mohamed offered the $20 million building as a gift to Indonesia during his trip to the Muslim country in July 2019.

The place of worship is a meeting place for thousands of Muslims seeking to connect with others when breaking their daily fast.

It hosts a communal iftar each day with the capacity to serve up to 6,000 people.

Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, has teamed up with Emirati charities to help organise the gathering.

Iftar is distributed in three large tents, under the supervision of volunteers from Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences and young men and women from the Solo region who are eager to help.

Thousands of kilometres away in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's largest mosques is also a focal point for those observing the holy month.

Worshippers turned out in force to perform Isha prayers on Tuesday evening.

Last year, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre provided 30,000 iftar meals every day at 10 worker centres across Abu Dhabi during Ramadan.

Meals are prepared at Erth Abu Dhabi hotel, close to the mosque.

