UN launches Ramadan campaign to help world's refugees

The UN has launched its Ramadan campaign to mobilise much-needed financial support to help the world's refugees.

Last year, more than 100 million people were forcibly displaced from their homes due to war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses, said news agency Wam, quoting the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

There are currently 103 million forcibly displaced people around the world, according to the latest statistics from the UNHCR. More than 32 million of those are classified as refugees.

Many have been struggling to survive for years as crises remain unresolved.

The devastating earthquakes which recently hit Turkey and Syria have added to the problem.

In Turkey, the earthquake affected 15 million, including many refugees from Syria.

In Syria, 8.8 million people were affected, including families that were already displaced because of the country's long-running crisis.

The UNHCR has appealed for more than $200 million to provide aid to families in Syria and Turkey.

In Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees continue to suffer. They do not get proper nutrition and are left without shelter, sanitation and livelihoods.

With the dire situation in its sixth year, sustained financial support and solutions are needed to help 978,000 Rohingyas and their Bangladeshi host communities.

“UNHCR is urgently calling for support to address the growing humanitarian needs of displaced people observing Ramadan facing increasing challenges across the world,” said Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser to the High Commissioner and the UNHCR’s representative to Gulf Co-operation Council countries.

Read More Refugee education suffering as a result of global energy crisis, summit hears

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that those affected by war and displacement are provided with immediate and long-term relief.”

Since its inception in 2017, the UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund has benefitted more than six million people in 26 countries.

In 2022, it received more than $21.3 million in zakat contributions, including $137,000 as Zakat Al Fitr, a small obligatory donation. More than $16.7 million was collected in sadaqa donations, including $398,000 as sadaqa jariyah, or voluntary contributions.

Plight of Rohingya boat refugees — in pictures