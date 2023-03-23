President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed has exchanged Ramadan greetings with a number of other Arab leaders, as the holy month began in the UAE on Thursday.

He shared his best wishes for the month ahead and called for “peace and harmony” for people in the UAE and across the globe.

The President spoke with Bahrain's King Hamad, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdel Fatah El Sisi and Tunisia's President Kais Saied, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed and the other Arab leaders expressed their hopes for sustained prosperity and progress in Arab and Muslim nations.

They also prayed to God for stability to prevail across the world.

On Thursday, Muslims in the UAE attended the first morning prayers of Ramadan this year.

The fajr morning prayer marks the beginning of daily fasting.

This year, Muslims in the Emirates will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours 45 minutes.

As the days lengthen, the fasting time will increase. By the last day of the holy month, the fast will be about 46 minutes longer than on the first.

On Wednesday night, Ramadan cannons were fired twice to herald the beginning of the holy month.

Ramadan cannon firing takes place in a number of locations in the UAE, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain

During the holy month, these will be fired daily to announce maghrib — sunset — prayers.

After maghrib, Muslims break their fast with an iftar meal.

