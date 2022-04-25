Adnoc donates Dh3 million to 1 Billion Meals campaign

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has donated Dh3 million ($816,700) to the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals campaign.

The programme, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to provide meals for less fortunate people across 50 countries.

“Adnoc is proud to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative which contributes to improving the lives of millions and provide food support to those in need,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and group chief executive of Adnoc.

“It is in line with the values of human fraternity, which aligns with the nation’s vision and efforts to provide aid and relief to the less fortunate around the world.

“The UAE is a launch pad for truly impactful and sustainable humanitarian work that builds strategic partnerships to ensure efficient operations.”

More than 420 million meals have been donated, according to the live tracker on the website www.1billionmeals.ae

Donors can directly contribute to the campaign through the website.

Donations can also be made through the call centre number 800 9999.