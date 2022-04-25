Adnoc donates Dh3 million to 1 Billion Meals campaign

More than 420m meals have been provided to the so far

Patrick Ryan
Apr 25, 2022

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has donated Dh3 million ($816,700) to the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals campaign.

The programme, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to provide meals for less fortunate people across 50 countries.

“Adnoc is proud to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative which contributes to improving the lives of millions and provide food support to those in need,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and group chief executive of Adnoc.

“It is in line with the values of human fraternity, which aligns with the nation’s vision and efforts to provide aid and relief to the less fortunate around the world.

“The UAE is a launch pad for truly impactful and sustainable humanitarian work that builds strategic partnerships to ensure efficient operations.”

One Billion Meals: 105 organisations join crowdfunding drive to boost campaign

More than 420 million meals have been donated, according to the live tracker on the website www.1billionmeals.ae

Donors can directly contribute to the campaign through the website.

Donations can also be made through the call centre number 800 9999.

Updated: April 25, 2022, 12:38 PM
UAEDubaiAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Adnoc donates Dh3 million to 1 Billion Meals campaignStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Deliveroo backs UAE's One Billion Meals campaignStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article What is Laylat Al Qadr and why are the last 10 nights of Ramadan so special?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Watch: Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque serves 30,000 iftar meals daily during RamadanStory video icon