Ramadan 2022: Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis hosts first lecture on Islamic values

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis hosted its first Ramadan lecture on Islamic values on Tuesday.

Titled 'Values and Their Impact on Human Development and Societies', the lecture discussed Islamic and human values, and ways to promote them through cultural institutions.

It also shed light on the role of values in building the individual and society.

Dr Ahmed Al Haddad, director of the fatwa department of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, said that it was important to be an ideal Muslim.

“We have to be ideal in our relationship with God. It is important to be an ideal person and ideal Muslim and it is also crucial that we practice what we preach,” he said.

“We can't speak of values and ideals and not practice them. If we are good examples of what an ideal person should be, then others will follow.” He said the UAE was an example that other countries could follow.

Dr Al Haddad also talked about social values, such as patience, courage, altruism, forgiveness, loyalty to one’s homeland, and commitment to safeguarding harmony among people.

He said universal values such as co-operation can improve relations between countries.

Dr Omar Al Derei, director general of the UAE Fatwa Council said “values” were enshrined in every religion and preached by all prophets since the beginning of time.

He said that the UAE was a good example of values and that was evident when it welcomed people from all over the world during the pandemic and offered assistance to other countries.

“Philosophers from Aristotle's times agreed that values are crucial for the development of mankind. Values are a necessity to improve man’s relationship with God and with mankind,” he said.

But over the years the importance of values has been forgotten and it has become necessary to review our thoughts and understand their importance, he said.

“It starts with our young children and lasts a lifetime,” he said.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Abdallah bin Bayyah, president of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council also attended the lecture.

The lectures will be aired on the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis YouTube channel, Al Emarat TV and other local TV channels on Thursday, 7 April at 5.50pm.

The Ramadan series aims to promote learning and reflection.

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis was launched in 2006, following the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to set up a platform for meaningful discussions during the holy month.