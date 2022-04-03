Ramadan 2022: Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis to host lectures on building communities

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis will host lectures on communities and their future, geopolitical stability, technology, and health this Ramadan.

The lectures will invite experts to discuss and address the challenges society faces today and how can we help to achieve a sense of community.

The majlis will begin with its first lecture titled "Values and Their Impact on Human Development and Societies", which will discuss Islamic and human values and ways to promote them through cultural institutions. It will also shed light on the role of values in building the individual and society.

Dr Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Director of the UAE Fatwa Council, and Dr Ahmed Al-Haddad, Director of the Fatwa Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, and member of the UAE Fatwa Council, will speak at this session.

All lectures will be aired on the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis YouTube channel, Al Emarat TV, and other local TV channels every Thursday at 5:50pm during the holy month.

The Ramadan series aims to promote learning and reflection.

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis was launched during Ramadan in 2006, following the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to set up a platform for meaningful discussions during the holy month.