Prostitute who reported theft lands in Dubai court herself

DUBAI // A prostitute who reported a customer to police for stealing her bag ended up in court herself for selling her body.

Afghan plumber A M, 26, had sex with K T, 23, from Tajikistan, before taking her bag, which contained her smartphone and Dh2,700 in cash, Dubai Criminal Court heard on Tuesday.

The woman reported A M to police, saying he trespassed into her flat, assaulted her and robbed her but neglected to mention that she had sex with him.

“I was about to go out when I opened my door and saw the defendant, who forced himself inside by pushing me backwards into my flat then locked the door,” she said in her initial testimony. “He beat me then smashed my phone and took my bag and, when I screamed, he ran away.”

Later, when the plumber was arrested, he said he was at her flat with her consent to pay her for sex, after which he took her bag and kept it with him. The Afghan added he did not know what made him take the bag.

When confronted with this account, the woman confessed to being a prostitute and having sex with different men and that she had sex with A M after an agreement that he would wire money to her mother in Tajikistan.

In court, the plumber faced charges of trespassing, damaging K T’s smartphone and stealing her bag. She was charged with prostitution and both were charged with having consensual sex.

Both of them confessed to all charges and a verdict is expected on October 11.

salamir@thenational.ae