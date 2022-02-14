AlWatania Poultry to participate in Gulfood 2022

AlWatania Poultry will be participating in Gulfood 2022 fair, which will take place from February 13 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE.

Founded in 1977 by Sheikh Suleiman AlRahji, AlWatania has been the number 1 poultry brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it has become the largest poultry facility in the Middle East.

With more than 50 branches, the company employs a workforce of more than 7,500 employees and has three slaughterhouses equipped with advanced technologies to produce fresh and frozen products.

AlWatania offers a variety of quality and affordable products, and is continuously developing its production methods through world-class processes as well as innovative R&D.

Using modern and environment-friendly systems that achieve the highest safety standards and sustainable development, AlWatania produces more than 200 chicken, eggs, and poultry products, while ensuring that all chickens are fed naturally and slaughtered in full conformity with the Islamic Sharia.

By adopting a major expansion strategy over the past few years, AlWatania has successfully managed to become one of the largest poultry producers in the world.

This strategy has allowed the company to reach the goal of processing more than 1 million chicken and 1.5 million eggs per day to meet both local and international demand.

Today, the company’s fertiliser plants have a daily capacity of 300 tons, and its feed mills are capable of producing 1,800 tons per day.

AlWatania’s expansion programme is also aimed at supporting the kingdom’s efforts to reduce its dependency on the import of chicken meat, by increasing the local production of chicken meat by 20 per cent as per the 2030 Vision.

AlWatania places environmental protection and the health of its employees among its top priorities. In this regard, the company has obtained the ISO 22000 –HALAL -Saudi Gap-ISO 9001-HACCP Certification

The company’s stand at Gulfood 2022 will be opened by its Chairman, Dr Mohammed AlRajhi. “We are looking forward to getting in front of our target customer, which is an excellent opportunity to introduce our brand, increase our business' image and draw the attention,” he said.

Established in 1987, Gulfood has become the largest annual F&B sourcing event in the world. The exhibition returns this year for its 27th event, with more than 4,000 exhibitors and speakers, award-winning chefs, and business leaders from 180 countries.

Several talks will be dedicated to the rise and potential of e-commerce as well as its repercussions on the F&B industry, in light of the rapid growth in online shopping and delivery.

The exhibition plans to initiate a shift from discussions to direct action regarding zero waste, empower young and new talent into the F&B industry, and bring together top chefs from around the world.

Approximately 40 per cent of all participants are newcomers who have been invited to present their innovative products during the event.

To discover more about AlWatania Poultry, you can visit their stand starting this Sunday at Gulfood 2022.