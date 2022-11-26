Senior UAE figures attend mass wedding in Abu Dhabi

Senior figures and government ministers were among the guests as 188 Emirati couples took part in a mass wedding in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony in Al Dhafra was held as part of the UAE's coming 51st National Day celebrations.

The gathering on Friday was organised by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, with the support of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Sheikh Hamdan was joined at the event by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan and other sheikhs.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Abdullah Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, and a number of senior officials were also in attendance.

A spectacular firework display formed part of the proceedings, adding to the celebratory mood.

Sheikh Hamdan later shook hands with the brides and grooms and wished them well in their lives together.

He stressed the importance placed on such social occasions by President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said mass weddings are in line with deep-rooted Arab values and traditions and serve to help couples embark on married life without the burden of heavy financial costs.

He said the large-scale wedding, coming just days before the UAE comes together for National Day, highlighted the crucial need to support young people on their life journey.

He thanked Adnoc for its support of the wedding.