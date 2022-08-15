Pakistani officials in UAE recall leaders' sacrifices that led to creation of country

Patriotic songs and performances by school pupils were part of the ceremonies organised at Pakistan missions in the UAE to celebrate 75 years of independence from British colonial rule.

Residents joined in to cheer, sing and applaud as children in white outfits and green scarves danced and sang popular national tunes at the Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

In Dubai, Hassan Afzal Khan, consul general of Pakistan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, spoke of the unmatched sacrifice of leaders such as Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

A flag hoisting ceremony was organised at the Embassy to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Independence day of Pakistan. A very large number of Pakistani community members along with their families attended the event.

He praised the UAE's Pakistani community for playing a vital role in the development and growth of the UAE and Pakistan.

He said relations between the two nations would continue to thrive under the visionary leadership of both countries.

Mr Khan assured them that community-friendly initiatives were being taken to reach more members of the Pakistani community across the country.

Officials cut a large green-and-white cake as part of the festivities in the embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai after the national flag was hoisted and residents joined in to sing the national anthem.

A photographic exhibition with images of Jinnah and scenes from Pakistani life were on display at the Dubai consulate.

Messages from the Pakistan president and prime minister were read out to mark the country achieving independence from British rule.

Imtiaz Feroz Gondal, the charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi, prayed for Pakistan's peace and prosperity and urged community members to play a constructive role in the progress and development of the country.