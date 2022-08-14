Celebrities celebrate Pakistan Independence Day on social media

It's been 75 years since British colonial rule ended in the country

Singer Ali Zafar, actress Mawra Hocane and cricket star Babar Azam have shared their well-wishes for Pakistan Independence Day. Photo: AFP, Instagram
Evelyn Lau
Aug 14, 2022
With Pakistan celebrating its Independence Day on Sunday, everyone from actors and actresses to singers have taken to social media to mark the occasion. The country became a sovereign nation 75 years ago, with the end of British colonial rule. Here's a look at the famous faces who are marking the day.

Actress Mawra Hocane wished her “beautiful homeland” a happy 75th and shared a video of the Pakistan flag with the country's national anthem playing in the background.

Actor and anchor Ahsan Khan shared a sweet moment with a group of children holding flags on the set of his show.

Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam shared a post of himself, with a caption about the crescent on the flag, writing: “never let our identity of this crescent and star fade away”.

Meanwhile, cricket coach Waqar Younis tweeted: “Happy Independence Day to all my Pakistani brothers and sisters around the World. Long Live Pakistan♥️#PakistanZindabad”.

Singer Ali Zafar celebrated from the US by sharing a video clip from his concert in Los Angeles. “So this is how we celebrated independence tonight in 🇺🇸. Happy Independence Day,” he wrote in a caption.

Actor Humayun Saeed shared a photo of himself holding the Pakistan flag, while tweeting: “On this Independence Day, Pakistan's 75th, my only prayer & wish is for our beloved country to come out of all the turmoils & challenges it's surrounded by.”

Singer Faisal Kapadia marked the day with a clip of him singing to the masses at a rally, while TV host and actress Shaista Lodhi shared a video captioned, “Let’s start with a small deed”. In it, she suggests lifestyle changes people should adapt such as respecting street animals, avoiding littering, planting a tree and taking care of the environment.

Actress Maya Ali shared a video of herself with a giant flag of Pakistan and the national anthem playing in the background.

However, it isn't only Pakistani famous faces celebrating. Erin Holland, former Miss World Australia/Oceania, wished a "Happy Independence Day to my #Pakistan friends," while Saint Lucian cricketer Daren Sammy shared a photo of himself in Pakistani national dress with the country's flag, in front of a mosque.

Spanish football club Atletico de Madrid also wished the country a happy independence day.

A man buys a national flag at a market in Peshawar, Pakistan, in preparation for Independence Day on August 14. EPA

Updated: August 14, 2022, 12:55 PM
