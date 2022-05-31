UAE Special Olympic squad win six golds and eight silvers at Malta games

The UAE Special Olympics team have returned home with a haul of medals in their first international competition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A team of 11 athletes won six golds, eight silver, two bronze and an achievement ribbon for fourth place in the bowling and swimming contests at the Malta Special Olympics Invitational Games.

“This is their first international competition after a long gap due to Covid and everyone came back with a lot of energy and passion,” Amr Badawi, deputy head of the delegation for the Malta games, told The National.

“The main message of the Special Olympics is that everyone is a winner. Whether fourth place or the gold, this is an encouragement to show their ability in front of the world.

“Going back to live competitions is a positive push that made our athletes feel more motivated.”

The UAE was invited to participate with 23 nations at the Malta games and was the only country representing the region.

“I was extremely proud to gain this win in Malta and it’s an honour to be able to represent my country and make my country proud,” said Omar Al Shami, an Emirati swimmer who won two golds in 50-metre freestyle and breaststroke.

“The competitions were tough, but I was able to push myself towards the end which helped me win.”

The 20-year-old is a student at the Higher College of Technology Abu Dhabi and fits in swimming training several times a week along with his classes.

Another medal winner was Awadh Al Ketbi, who won silver in the 50-metre backstroke and freestyle competitions. Mohammed Al Zubaidi took silver in the 50-metre butterfly stroke and bronze in the freestyle.

Faisal Al Marzouqi, Shaima Al Naqbi and Hamda Murad secured individual golds in the singles bocce competition.

In the male doubles bocce, Abdulaziz Al Gharib and Faisal Al Marzouqi secured silver. Hamda Murad and Shaima Al Naqbi took home silver in the female doubles bocce competition.

Inspiring performance

UAE athletes did the country proud in bocce at the Invitational Games in Malta.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and chair of Special Olympics UAE, dedicated the victory to the President, Sheikh Mohamed, who she described as "the most prominent supporter of people of determination."

“Their performance was both incredible and inspiring, reflecting the UAE's strategy to support people of determination and empower them to participate in international events,” the minister said in a statement.

“The Malta Games 2022 was an important continuation of the legacy of the World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and positions the UAE at the forefront of inclusive communities.”

For many athletes, the Special Olympics was their first experience competing overseas.

Organisers are keen to encourage greater participation and said they were always on the lookout for talent.

“We are increasing the number of athletes across the UAE, giving an opportunity to new faces and all abilities,” said Mr Badawi, who is also the head of the UAE Special Olympics sports and training unit.

“We are not closed around a small group of athletes, but are open to everyone.”

News of the UAE results and celebratory messages were delayed as a mark of respect for the mourning period for Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13.

Staying fit

The UAE Special Olympics bowling squad display their medals won in Malta recently.

The Malta games, which ended on May 18, were a special test and reintroduction to the global arena for the athletes.

During the lockdown in the UAE to stop the spread of the coronavirus, organisers held virtual training sessions to keep the team fit and engaged.

More than 600 sports kits were sent to athletes’ homes, filled with team uniforms, light weights and skipping ropes.

“The pandemic was difficult for everyone and also for Special Olympic athletes,” Mr Badawi said.

“They were locked inside their homes, so we needed to keep them healthy and also to take care of their emotional and mental state.”

Athletes recorded their performances in online fitness challenges that were evaluated by coaches.

When stay-at-home regulations were lifted in October 2021, the players returned to training in clubs.

As part of their exercise regime, they trained five times weekly with Special Olympics coaches and were part of a 10-day camp as a final push before the Malta games.

The games, founded in 1968, are held around the world for adult and child athletes with learning disabilities.

More than 7,000 athletes were part of the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, which brought the capabilities of national athletes with intellectual disabilities to the forefront in events from cycling and gymnastics to golf and athletics.

Residents and families were encouraged to be part of unified competitions, where they took part alongside the athletes.

The UAE team in June will travel for table tennis and powerlifting competitions in Austria and for unified football games to Detroit in the US in August.