Mother’s Day UAE: Sheikha Fatima pays tribute to ‘backbone of nations’

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, has paid tribute to mothers in the Emirates and around the world.

Before Mothers’ Day, which the UAE will celebrate on Monday, Sheikha Fatima expressed her pride in women who make sacrifices for their children.

“I have always believed that mothers are the backbone of nations. Inside every mother is a nation full of love and authenticity,” Sheikha Fatima told state news agency Wam.

“She is an oasis of creativity, innovation and endless giving which she transforms to her children.

“We see these qualities in our loyal sons and daughters, who follow the guidance of our wise leadership and aspire for our country to be at the forefront of a better and brighter future.”

She said mothers impart values into their children and set great examples by performing their national and family duties with efficiency and competence.

“We are proud of your dedication and sacrifices, which embed love, hope and humanity across the globe,” Sheikha Fatima said.

In the UAE and elsewhere in the Arab world, Mothers’ Day is marked on March 21.

The holiday was officially introduced in Egypt in 1956 by journalist Mustafa Amin, who chose the first day of spring, March 21, as the annual day of celebration.

In the US, Mother’s Day is a secular holiday celebrated in May, while in Britain, Ireland and some Commonwealth countries, Mothering Sunday is observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent, the fast that precedes Easter.