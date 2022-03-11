Sheikha Fatima congratulates Emirati pupils who triumphed in national skills competition

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, has congratulated dozens of young Emiratis who triumphed at the country’s largest skills competition.

Sheikha Fatima, the chairwoman of the General Women's Union, chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, praised 60 Emirati youths who won medals at the 13th edition of the EmiratesSkills National Competition.

The event – celebrating technical and vocational skills – included international competitions for the first time, with participants from 11 European and Asian countries.

"Today, we celebrate, with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Actvet), a distinguished group of national talents who excelled during the 13th EmiratesSkills National Competition," said Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, in a speech made on behalf of Sheikha Fatima.

"The Emirati youth won in 24 technological, engineering and industrial specialist competitions against by a wide range of national talents, and showcased their outstanding performances in friendly international competitions held for the first time, with the participation of 11 European and Asian countries," she said.

Ali Al Marzouqi, president of EmiratesSkills, said 16 Emiratis won gold medals, while another 16 citizens won silver medals, and 24 won bronze.

Pupils competed in six skills areas: construction and building technology; manufacturing and engineering technology; transportation and logistics; creative arts and fashion; information and communication technology; and social and personal services.

The annual event, which is open to pupils from grades 6 to 9, celebrates Emirati talent working in technical and vocational skills.

It aims to inspire children to engage with trades and technology-based careers to support the industrial and technological growth in the UAE.

Hundreds of pupils spent months preparing for the competition, honing their skills ahead of the three-day event, which was held at Adnec this week.

For some they are just a hobby, but for others, skills like software programming and engineering will be the first step towards their future career.

Winners qualify for the WorldSkills GCC Competition.