Sharjah Ruler opens 42-metre tall Kalba clock tower

A clock tower that offers stunning views of Kalba is now open.

The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, on Thursday inaugurated Kalba's Clock Tower Square.

Sheikh Dr Sultan laid the cornerstone of the tower in April.

The tower is 42 metres tall and has a viewing platform overlooking the town and sea.

In the centre of the square, there is a fountain that represents a clock.

The project also includes developing the roads surrounding the new square, adding lanes and building car parks to accommodate more visitors. It is not clear if this has been completed.

Last year, a series of ambitious projects were announced to transform Sharjah's east coast exclave of Kalba.

It included the restoration of one of the emirate's most historic houses, construction of the Clock Tower Square and the opening of a revamped Corniche.

Kalba is home to historic forts, mountains and mangroves. Along with Khor Fakkan to the north, these two Sharjah exclaves are emerging as major tourism destinations.

In 2020, Sharjah opened a Dh1 billion ($272m) road that cuts the travel time between the exclave and Sharjah city in the west to only an hour, instead of 90 minutes.

The emirate also plans to open a new waterfront hotel in Kalba soon.

With more people than ever exploring the country despite the pandemic restrictions on international travel being lifted, Sharjah has positioned itself as a staycation destination.

