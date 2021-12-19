Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Global Arabic Language Summit at Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday attended the first Global Arabic Language Summit at Expo 2020.

He was accompanied by the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and Arab Ministers of Culture.

"The Arabic language deserves many summits because it is a summit (pinnacle) in beauty, a summit in breadth and comprehensiveness, and a summit in being a vessel for civilisation in all its dimensions," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"I also witnessed the signing of the UAE Declaration on the Arabic Language. I signed it with the Arab Ministers of Culture.

"We declare our commitment to it as the language of our identity, culture and sciences."

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, opened the event on Sunday.

“We gather today to write together a new chapter of co-operation and partnership aimed at supporting and empowering the Arabic language ... to become the language of knowledge and civilised communication.”

The inaugural event, happening in conjunction with Arab Culture Ministers at Expo 2020 Dubai, is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, under the theme "Bridging Cultures. Connecting Civilisations".

Experts will discuss the importance of the Arabic language through a series of panel discussions and workshops on December 19 and 20.

The summit aims to have a meaningful discussion on the future of the language and its importance in boosting the region's global presence, Ms Al Kaabi said.

“Our meeting today is a window of hope from which we look at a bright and promising future for our language,” she said.

The opening of the event coincides with World Arabic Language Day, celebrated on December 18 every year.

It was on this date in 1973, that the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the organisation.

“The Arabic language is still alive and capable and for nations who are also capable,” said Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

“Arabic is the language of the Quran - a language we use to read the holy book.”

Dr Mojeb Al Zahrani, general director of Institut du Monde Arabe, was honoured as the personality of the year for his contribution to the Arabic language.

Iraqi singer Kadim al Sahir performed at the event to thank countries and people who are working to raise the profile of the language.