UAE records 2,223 new cases of Covid-19, in highest daily number of PCR tests

293212 PCR tests were taken and analysed in the Emirates in the past 24 hours

After nearly 300,000 PCR tests, the UAE recorded 2,223 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the country’s total number of infections to 622,532.

UAE health services processed 293212 PCR tests in 24 hours, the highest number since the pandemic started.

New rules in Abu Dhabi require unvaccinated people to test every three days if they want access to public areas like malls. Vaccinated people must test once every 28 days.

Health authorities said another 2,177 patients recovered, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 601,308.

Fatalities stand at 1,782 after seven patients died in the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 19,442 active cases in the country.

A medical worker takes a swab sample at a centre in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.Victor Besa / The NationalIsrael reimposes indoor mask requirement as cases spike

Meanwhile, paediatricians in the UAE warned of a rise in the number of children suffering from the long-term effects of Covid-19.

The symptoms include fatigue, dizziness and brain fog, or the inability to think straight.

Also, a very small number of children who made a recovery from Covid-19 now had a condition called mis-c (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), clinicians in the emirates said.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is available in the UAE for children aged 12 to 15, and a Sinopharm trial for younger children is currently under way.

Updated: June 25, 2021 04:57 PM

