UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

It will show how recently the user was inoculated

A new colour-coded system for the Al Hosn app has been approved by the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention.

It will cover six categories, including fully vaccinated, people awaiting their second dose or who are late for their second dose appointment, those exempt from receiving the vaccine and those not vaccinated.

It will show how recently a person was vaccinated, which has a bearing on how long they have a green status for.

The ministry said federal and local authorities will be able to use Al Hosn according to their individual needs and procedures.

The app will "ease movement and enable tourism nationwide".

Officials recently said that only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend live events from June 6.

The app has become widely used to the check vaccination status of those crossing the checkpoint into Abu Dhabi and even for access to bars and clubs in Dubai.

Category 1:

For vaccinated people who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, or were volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for 30 days. It will show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

Category 2:

For those who received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear in green for 14 days.

Category 3:

For those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for seven days.

Read More

Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the state health sector, said the UAE was among the first countries to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds against Covid-19.Only vaccinated people can attend live events from June 6, says government

Dubai bars, clubs and live venues told to use Al Hosn app to admit vaccinated guests

Category 4:

For those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for three days.

Category 5:

For those with vaccine exemption certificates - used for people who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons - a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for seven days.

Category 6:

For those who are unvaccinated and do not have vaccine exemption, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for three days.

For all categories, the Al Hosn status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends.

The status will turn red when the test result is positive and usual approved procedures will need to be followed.

Updated: June 8, 2021 03:48 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 8, 2021. Jean-Francois Badias/Pool via REUTERS

‘Money will start flowing’ for EU’s recovery from the pandemic

Europe
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to the UK for the G7 summit. AP

G7 guests South Africa and India to push for vaccine patent waiver

Europe
Customers queue to enter a Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof GmbH department store as shopping without proof of a negative Covid-19 test result begins in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to allow Germany’s controversial lockdown law to lapse, the latest sign that the pandemic is releasing its grip on Europe’s largest economy. Bloomberg

Eurozone economy contracted less than expected in 2021 first quarter

Economy
Nearly 52 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE since the start of the pandemic, many in drive-through facilities. EPA / LUIS ASCUI 

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,205 cases and two deaths

Health
Spain's under-21 squad attend a training session in Madrid ahead of a friendly against Lithuania. The U21s have stepped in to replace the senior squad, who are in isolation following the postivie Covid-19 test of captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. EPA

Euro 2020: Spain squad to receive Covid-19 vaccine following Busquets' positive test

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read