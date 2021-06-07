UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

A new colour-coded system for the Al Hosn app has been approved by the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention.

It will cover six categories, including fully vaccinated, people awaiting their second dose or who are late for their second dose appointment, those exempt from receiving the vaccine and those not vaccinated.

It will show how recently a person was vaccinated, which has a bearing on how long they have a green status for.

The ministry said federal and local authorities will be able to use Al Hosn according to their individual needs and procedures.

The app will "ease movement and enable tourism nationwide".

Officials recently said that only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend live events from June 6.

The app has become widely used to the check vaccination status of those crossing the checkpoint into Abu Dhabi and even for access to bars and clubs in Dubai.

Category 1:

For vaccinated people who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, or were volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for 30 days. It will show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

Category 2:

For those who received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear in green for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the protocol for green pass on Alhosn app, to ease restrictions and enhance safe movement and tourism in the country, and has allowed federal and local authorities to determine its usage to ensure a safe and healthy environment. pic.twitter.com/Nl3wdX9FSk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 7, 2021

Category 3:

For those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for seven days.

Category 4:

For those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for three days.

Category 5:

For those with vaccine exemption certificates - used for people who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons - a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for seven days.

Category 6:

For those who are unvaccinated and do not have vaccine exemption, a negative PCR test result will cause the Al Hosn status to appear green for three days.

For all categories, the Al Hosn status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends.

The status will turn red when the test result is positive and usual approved procedures will need to be followed.