Vaccinated UAE nationals can fly to Switzerland quarantine-free from June 26

Approved vaccines include Sinopharm and Pfizer

Vaccinated UAE nationals can fly into Switzerland without PCR tests or having to quarantine from Saturday.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 and accompanied by their parents are also allowed entry and do not require a PCR test, said Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE.

“Today is a great day for Switzerland because the government of Switzerland announced a series of important measures which will enter into force on the 26th of this month in order to relax entry policies to Switzerland,” Mr Baggi told The National.

Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE

"We hope now to be able to welcome our friends from the UAE and from many other countries with any WHO-approved vaccine."

Approved vaccines include Sinopharm and Pfizer which are currently being offered in the UAE.

“This will be the case and I very much encourage you to plan your next trip to Switzerland,” Mr Baggi said.

On its Twitter account, the embassy announced that beginning the 26th of June, it will relax the requirements for entering the country and allow entry for fully vaccinated individuals from non-Schengen countries holding a Covid vaccination certificate and valid travel documents.

The UAE is also one of Switzerland’s key source markets for medical guests, recently partnering with 30 leading Swiss hospitals and clinics to boost medical tourism.

“The quality of the medical infrastructure and offering in Switzerland is unrivalled," Mr Baggi said.

“Now that entry into Switzerland is possible again starting the 26th of June, we will hope that many of our UAE friends will find a way to come to Switzerland for treatment.

"During the pandemic, we have been able to support the UAE with testing. Many companies from Switzerland made major contributions.”

Switzerland announced plans to scrap most of its remaining coronavirus restrictions from this weekend.

Mask-wearing outdoors will no longer be required, restaurant seating will be unlimited and shops will be able to open at full capacity.

