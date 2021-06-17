UAE records 2,167 Covid-19 cases and three deaths

A further 2,127 people recovered during the 24-hour reporting period

The UAE recorded 2,167 Covid-19 infections on Thursday, bringing its overall tally to 606,128.

Another 2,127 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 585,242.

Three patients died during the 24-hour reporting period as the country's death toll during the outbreak rose to 1,741.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 243,844 tests.

Face mask reminders at an Abu Dhabi exhibition. Victor Besa / The National

Authorities urge Dubai's unvaccinated 17 per cent to sign up for Covid-19 shot

UAE first country in world to receive revolutionary Covid-19 medication

Mass testing and a nationwide vaccination drive remain key to the country's efforts to combat the pandemic.

More than 14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to to the public since the inoculation campaign was launched in December.

Updated: June 17, 2021 02:04 PM

