UAE records 2,167 Covid-19 cases and three deaths

The UAE recorded 2,167 Covid-19 infections on Thursday, bringing its overall tally to 606,128.

Another 2,127 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 585,242.

Three patients died during the 24-hour reporting period as the country's death toll during the outbreak rose to 1,741.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 243,844 tests.

Mass testing and a nationwide vaccination drive remain key to the country's efforts to combat the pandemic.

More than 14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to to the public since the inoculation campaign was launched in December.