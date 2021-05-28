UAE daily Covid-19 cases rise to eight-week high of 2,236

The UAE reported 2,236 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday – the highest daily figure since April 1.
Officials said there were four deaths and 2,206 recoveries.
The figures take the total number of cases to 565,451. To date 545,229 people have recovered.
The death toll stood at 1,668 as of Friday.
The country has vaccinated 78 per cent of eligible people and recently announced that children aged between 12 and 15 can be inoculated.
On Thursday, the UAE also began vaccinating non-residents, starting with Chinese citizens on visit visas in Dubai.
Many are jobseekers who stayed in the country longer than they anticipated because of travel restrictions in China.
In the past 24 hours 114,055 vaccine doses were administered. That takes the total to 12.6 million.
Overall, 127.8 doses per 100 people have been administered, which as of last week was the highest rate in the world.
The government has begun to administer booster shots where needed.
Valencia 3
Kevin Gameiro 21', 51'
Ferran Torres 67'
Atlanta 4
Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani
Rating: 3.5 stars
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Damien McElroy: A CEO tasked with spreading Iran's influence
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Director: Paul Weitz
Stars: Kevin Hart
3/5 stars
