UAE daily Covid-19 cases rise to eight-week high of 2,236

The UAE reported 2,236 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday – the highest daily figure since April 1.

Officials said there were four deaths and 2,206 recoveries.

The figures take the total number of cases to 565,451. To date 545,229 people have recovered.

The death toll stood at 1,668 as of Friday.

The country has vaccinated 78 per cent of eligible people and recently announced that children aged between 12 and 15 can be inoculated.

On Thursday, the UAE also began vaccinating non-residents, starting with Chinese citizens on visit visas in Dubai.

Many are jobseekers who stayed in the country longer than they anticipated because of travel restrictions in China.

In the past 24 hours 114,055 vaccine doses were administered. That takes the total to 12.6 million.

Overall, 127.8 doses per 100 people have been administered, which as of last week was the highest rate in the world.

The government has begun to administer booster shots where needed.

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars