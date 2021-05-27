Hundreds of Chinese tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 on first day of campaign in Dubai

Hundreds of Chinese citizens on visit visas to the UAE will receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.

About 200 have registered for the Sinopharm vaccine at the Safa healthcare centre in Dubai, with inoculations to be administered by the Dubai Health Authority.

Hend Al Ketbi, DHA’s director of nursing for primary healthcare centres, said there was available capacity to vaccinate more than the 200 who had signed up for the opening day of the campaign.

Chinese visitors are the first non-residents to be offered Covid-19 vaccines in the UAE after an agreement was confirmed on Sunday.

Chinese grandmothers carrying toddlers were among dozens to arrive early at the centre on Thursday morning.

Two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will be provided to Chinese citizens over the age of 16 who are without a residency visa and hold a short-term visa.

'We feel safe'

Yang Chongqi, 61, from Beijing, beamed as she carried her year-old granddaughter into the vaccination room.

Aladdin Essam, her Egyptian son-in-law, said the vaccination was a protective shield for his family.

“You cannot imagine how safe we feel that even Chinese visitors can get the vaccine,” he said.

“This has always felt like a second home. You feel that in any emergency you will be taken care of.”

Ms Chongqi has been in Dubai for the past three months to take care of her grandchild.

I thought it was impossible

Yao Zhang, 30, never thought she would be granted the opportunity to be vaccinated while abroad.

“When holding a visit visa, it’s impossible to get a vaccine in any country. I feel extra happy and proud,” she said.

An office manager in the hospitality sector, Ms Zhang came to Dubai in January with her husband looking for opportunities after being laid off in the US.

A resident of Guangxi in southern China, Ms Zhang said she hoped to go home but it was tough to get a ticket.

She has completed online hospitality training while waiting for a job or a flight home.

“Like this vaccine, there is always hope. I believe there will be opportunities. There is always light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

A show of solidarity

Li Xuhang, China’s consul general in Dubai, meets citizens receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Antonie Robertson / The National

Li Xuhang, China’s consul general in Dubai, said the inoculation drive highlighted the "solidarity between the UAE government, Dubai and the Chinese government”.

“Our aim is to protect overseas Chinese nationals with the support of Dubai,” he said as he visited Chinese citizens receiving the vaccine.

“We highly appreciate the support of UAE and Chinese nationals feel the friendship here.”

The consul general spoke to a group of Chinese tourists waiting for 20 minutes after their vaccination.

“The vaccine is the only way to make people healthy and safe,” he said.

Chinese officials from the consulate were present to assist with translation when people checked in to register for vaccines at the centre.

'We've been waiting for this'

Alice Zhang was among among the first to be vaccinated.

"I'm very excited. I will feel safer," Ms Zhang, 31, told The National before receiving the vaccine.

“I have been waiting for this and hoping to see this process start. Now it is my turn and I feel happy.”

Ms Zhang received a card showing her second dose in three weeks and would not need to register for the next shot.

She arrived in Dubai in November and decided to remain after her flight home was cancelled last year.

Many Chinese citizens on temporary visas extended their stay in the Emirates because of a lack of flights home.

Alice Zhang is happy to be given the opportunity to receive the Sinopharm vaccine in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

China drastically restricted international flights last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Few flights currently operate from the UAE, driving up the price for a one-way ticket to Shanghai to more than Dh20,000 ($5,445).

Ms Zhang is from Wuhan, where the first Covid-19 cases were reported, and said she followed a strict regime to stay safe during her stay in Dubai.

Alice Zhang diplays her vaccination card which shows she will receive her second dose next month

Some friends on tourist and residency visas in the Emirates tested positive for the disease over the past year and, although they recovered after mild infections, she felt anxious about contracting the illness.

“I was worried throughout because, if I was in China, I could have got the vaccines easily. Wuhan was the first city for the vaccines," she said.

“In Wuhan we have learnt a lot. We were taught by the government to protect ourselves. I wear masks always, wash my hands and take Chinese traditional herb tablets.”

Chinese tourists are required to enter their passport details, Chinese identity card number and their UAE address to register with the consulate or embassy to receive the Sinopharm vaccine.

'Proud' to support Covid-19 fight

Former journalist Wang Lu Lin is among the Chinese citizens to sign up to receive the Sinopharm vaccine while in the UAE on a visit visa. Pawan Singh / The National

Beijing resident Wang Lu Lin, 33, registered for the vaccine and is awaiting an appointment.

She said she was "very proud" to receive the vaccine overseas.

“Thank you homeland," she said.

Ms Wang has been in Dubai since January and is enrolled in English language courses.

She lives with a friend in International City and has been carefully restricting her travel.

Ms Wang, a former journalist, hopes to find a job in Dubai while she improves her language skills.

Many Chinese citizens on temporary visas have taken up study courses and are looking for jobs.

Ms Zhang lives in a hotel apartment in Dubai’s Silicon Oasis and completed a master’s degree online. She is researching options to start a business.

"I came to Dubai looking for business opportunities, but after my flight was cancelled I'm spending time doing research on general trading, real estate and tourism," she said.

“My plan is that I will find a job or find a partner to start a company. I’m hoping to start a business in tourism or real estate.”

Ms Zhang uses her experience in translation and administration to complete online projects for companies.

“The medical system in Dubai is good so my family is not too worried that I am here. Even if I go to a hospital here there are Chinese doctors,” she said.

Strict quarantine rules to enter China deter travellers who worry about their ability to leave the country for work.

New quarantine regulations require all travellers into China to isolate for 14 days before their flight and take antibody and PCR tests before they fly.

Passengers must enter institutional quarantine for two weeks when they land in China.

Once a traveller reaches their final destination, some provinces require 14 to 21 days quarantine in a government centre, hotel or at home.

Emirates and Etihad said they have no flights to China for the next few months.

Flights were suspended based on travel restrictions and government approval, according to information from call centres of both airlines.

Air China showed one weekly flight available to Beijing.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

