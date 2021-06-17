UAE authorities 'working to fix Al Hosn fault' after problems reported

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Authority apologised to app users for the technical issues on Thursday

Authorities said they were working to address a technical fault which left UAE's main coronavirus phone application unresponsive for several hours on Thursday.

Al Hosn app showed error messages for many people.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority apologised for the issue on social media.

"Work is currently underway to address the technical malfunction in the system. We apologise for the delay," Ncema stated.

Government health portal Weqaya responded to messages on Twitter by urging users to update the app.

Users experiencing unresolved problems with the app should email info@weqaya.ae, it said.

It was not clear if the issues were a result of a broader app update. According to the Apple store, Al Hosn was last updated on June 11.

Abu Dhabi residents must show their green status – meaning they are vaccinated or had a recent PCR test – on Al Hosn to enter most public places. These include malls, supermarkets, gyms, bars and restaurants.

The same app is used to show to police officers at the border from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, some users found they could access a cached version of the status page to show they had green status before the fault occurred.

Security guards at malls were accepting a screenshot of these latest results, staff from The National found.

Many users received this error message on Thursday
Many users received this error message on Thursday

Updated: June 17, 2021 04:05 PM

