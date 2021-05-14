Coronavirus: UAE reports lowest daily cases since late December

Salah Bahri People with pre-booked appointments await their turn to get vaccinated at Barsha Hall in Barsha, a suburb of Dubai. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson)

The UAE reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases this year, with 1,452 new infections.

It is the lowest number of new infections reported on a single day since December 28 last year, when 1,027 cases were announced.

The daily caseload brought the country’s total number of infections to 543,610. Another 1,422 people beat the virus as total recoveries climbed to 523,778.

The average number of daily cases in the Emirates has stayed below the 2,000 mark since April 27.

Officials said the death toll stood at 1,626 after three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 18,206 active cases in the Emirates.

An additional 186,370 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period. The UAE has carried out more than 46.7 million tests since the first case was reported on January 29 last year.

More than 11.4m Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 23,115 shots were given in the past 24 hours. The country aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of 2021.

On Thursday, the UAE approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 on an emergency basis.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the approval was given after the country carried out successful clinical trials and assessments.

The approval supports the national efforts to fight the pandemic and protect children in this age group.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recently cleared for use in adolescents between 12 and 15 in the US after a trial showed it was safe and 100 per cent effective against severe disease.

On Friday, Dubai Economy fined a department store in Deira for failing to adhere to social distancing rules.

Authorities are urging the public to abide by Covid-19 safety rules during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Thousands of officers will be on patrol during the long weekend, while hundreds of volunteers will remind the public to take precautionary measures.

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 18' pen) Juventus 2 (Dybala 4', Higuain 80')

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

