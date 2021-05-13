Coronavirus: UAE approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between 12 and 15

UAE testing The Al Hosn app can be used as official proof of vaccination, to show negative PCR test status, to travel and to enter certain live events. The National (UAE testing)

The UAE approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 on an emergency basis.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Thursday the approval was given after the country carried out successful clinical trials and assessments.

The approval supports the national efforts to fight the pandemic and protect children in this age group.

The UAE has provided over 11 million vaccine doses to citizens and residents, and the country aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of 2021.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recently cleared for use in adolescents between 12 and 15 in the US after a trial showed it was safe and 100 per cent effective.

In late March, the company embarked on a global study to test its vaccine on children aged six months to two years, two years to five years, and five years to 11 years.

The findings from phase one will help to decide the dosage level for later stages.

In phases two and three, the company will study the immune response in children, the tolerance level in each age group and possible side effects.

Data on the age group 5 to 11 is expected as early as this summer, the company said.

If the trials go well, young children could be vaccinated by the end of the year, BioNTech co-founder and chief medical officer Dr Ozlem Tureci said.

“We expect the data at the end of the summer or autumn of this year. We will then file it with the regulators and, depending on how fast they react, by the end of the year we might get approval to also immunise younger children,” she said.

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 18' pen) Juventus 2 (Dybala 4', Higuain 80')

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

