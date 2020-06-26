Coronavirus: UAE records 410 new Covid-19 cases

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS A couple wearing face mask ride on a bus during rush hour in Beijing. China reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 on June 24, including seven domestic cases in Beijing. AFP (AFP)

Latest: UAE urges public to follow safety guidelines as 387 new cases reported

The UAE recorded 410 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the country's total to 46,973.

Officials announced a further 304 people had recovered from the virus across the country as this tally moved to 35,469.

Two more patients died after contracting Covid-19, pushing the death toll in the Emirates to 310

Authorities revealed an additional 49,000 tests had been carried out as part of the UAE's mass screening strategy.

Safety measures in place across the Emirates to curb the spread of the virus have been gradually lifted in recent weeks as the country gears up to reinvigorate the economy and allow residents to begin to return to normality.

Dubai businesses can now return to normal operating hours after stay-home orders in place for three months were lifted this week.

Officials revealed late on Wednesday night that restrictions on movement across the country had been eased following the completion of a national sterilisation programme aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

It means residents - who were told to previously to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am in Dubai and from an hour earlier in the rest of the UAE - can now venture outside once more.

The decision also affords the opportunity for parts of the economic sector - such as supermarkets, malls and restaurants - to resume their standard timings.

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

MATCH INFO England 241-3 (20 ovs) Malan 130 no, Morgan 91 New Zealand 165 all out (16.5ovs) Southee 39, Parkinson 4-47 England win by 76 runs Series level at 2-2

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

