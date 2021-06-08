Coronavirus: UAE records 2,205 cases and two deaths

A further 2,168 people recovered during the 24-hour reporting period

The UAE reported 2,205 new coronavirus cases and 2,168 recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications.

The country has recorded 587,244 cases, 566,677 recoveries and 1,704 deaths since the first coronavirus case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

An additional 209,026 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 52,132,968.

Regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 have been gradually relaxed in the UAE, as cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

On Monday, women's prayer halls reopened.

Authorities closed places of worship last year to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 15 have been allowed to receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine since May, and thousands have already received their first dose.

In the Philippines, Sinopharm has been authorised for emergency use.

The head of the country’s Food and Drug Administration, Eric Domingo, said the shot was approved so the government could receive a donated shipment from the Chinese company.

The Philippines has inoculated about six million people, of which 1.5 million have received their second dose.

Updated: June 8, 2021 03:12 PM

