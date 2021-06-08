Coronavirus: Dubai reopens women's prayer halls at mosques

Women's prayer halls in Dubai are reopened, authorities say .

The restrictions were lifted on Monday under strict safety rules to curb Covid-19.

Dr Fares Al Mustafa, religious and cultural adviser at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai, said that women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques reopened on Monday afternoon.

Authorities closed places of worship last year to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE slowly reopened mosques for male worshippers during the summer, and Friday prayers were allowed from December.

All worshippers must wear masks, take their own prayer mats and Quran or use an app.

The regulations also apply to the five daily prayers.

Now women's prayer halls have reopened as the UAE took another step toward normality.

