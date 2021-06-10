Coronavirus: UAE records 2,190 new cases

Related: Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

The UAE on Thursday reported 2,190 new Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 591,613.

Officials said 2,132 people recovered from the virus, taking the recovery total to 570,960.

Seven more people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 1,717.

The result came following another 240,744 tests.

Widespread testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have been central to the UAE's efforts to control the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, announced new Covid-19 measures on Wednesday to ensure "safe entry" to malls, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets.

It will be used for access to shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes.

The regulations will come into force from Tuesday.