Coronavirus: UAE records 2,190 new cases

Widespread testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have been central to UAE efforts to control the pandemic.

Related: Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

The UAE on Thursday reported 2,190 new Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 591,613.

Officials said 2,132 people recovered from the virus, taking the recovery total to 570,960.

Read More

The UAE led the world in vaccination rates during the past week. Victor Besa / The National How to maintain green pass status on Al Hosn app to secure 'safe entry' to some Abu Dhabi venues

Can I go on holiday from the UAE with children and which countries need a Covid vaccine?

Seven more people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 1,717.

The result came following another 240,744 tests.

Widespread testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have been central to the UAE's efforts to control the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, announced new Covid-19 measures on Wednesday to ensure "safe entry" to malls, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets.

It will be used for access to shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within, public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes.

The regulations will come into force from Tuesday.

Updated: June 10, 2021 05:21 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
ECB president Christine Lagarde held the pandemic emergency purchase programme (Pepp) at €1.85 trillion. Reuters

ECB renews pledge on faster bond buying to help sustain Covid recovery

Banking
Health Secretary Matt Hancock defends his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. AFP

UK’s Matt Hancock hits back at claims he is a serial liar

Europe
A man is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Slovakia, but an imbalance of available doses is up for discussion among world leaders. AFP

G7 prepares to offer one billion Covid vaccines to the world

Europe
epa09257204 Customers seat during lunch time at the 'La Fontaine de Mars' restaurant on the day of the reopening of the bars and restaurants inside and on terraces in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. France reopens bars and restaurants nationwide after easing of coronavirus health measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France and Belgium ease lockdown rules for return of cafe culture

Europe
UAE schools have already started vaccination drives for pupils between 12 and 15. Victor Besa / The National

Coronavirus: UAE to trial Sinopharm vaccine in children aged 3 to 12

UAE
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read