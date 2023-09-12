Updated Al Hosn app includes child vaccination records

The UAE's Al Hosn app has been updated to include the vaccination reports of children up to the age of 18, authorities have confirmed.

Upgrading the app will play a pivotal role in increasing child vaccination cover nationwide, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The move is set to boost the effectiveness of preventive measures against communicable diseases by using the latest advancements in digital technology to support proactive healthcare initiatives, the ministry said.

“Recognising vaccinations as one of the most efficient preventative measures against infectious diseases, the UAE government is committed to leveraging smart technologies and applications to create varied communication avenues with community members in order to ensure optimal health coverage and sustain high vaccination rates,” said Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for public health at the ministry.

“Vaccinations play a vital role in safeguarding children's health and reinforcing community immunity.”

The app became ubiquitous when it was used during the pandemic to track Covid-19 test results.

It contains the results and dates of all PCR tests taken by the app user, as well as all vaccination doses taken.

This allows the user to show proof of a coronavirus vaccine or a recent test if required.

It was widely used at the height of the pandemic when 'green status' - demonstrating a person is not infected with the virus - was typically required to enter many public places in Abu Dhabi and for travel between other emirates and the capital and outside of the country.