Abu Dhabi launches first mobile infectious diseases lab in the Emirates

The first mobile laboratory for infectious diseases in the Emirates has been launched by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The mobile biosafety level 3 lab is equipped to handle highly infectious diseases including Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever and yellow fever.

Authorities said the centre enhances Abu Dhabi's ability to tackle communicable diseases through swift, safe and accurate testing.

“This newly launched, state-of-the-art mobile laboratory will offer swift and free testing to identify those exposed to viral infections and pathogens," said Dr Farida Al Hosani, executive director of infectious diseases at the public health centre and official spokeswoman for the UAE health sector.

"Abu Dhabi is well-equipped and prepared to adequately manage any public health threat that faces the community.”

The mobile lab will held be used to help medical staff at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al Rahba Hospital, Tawam Hospital and Madinat Zayed Hospital.

All technicians at the lab have been trained by the manufacturer.

“As healthcare leaders, the responsibility of ensuring public safety in the event of an infectious disease outbreak falls on our shoulders," said Saeed Al Kuwaiti, group chief executive at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

"The mobile BSL-3 lab launched by ADPHC is a monumental step towards further fortifying the UAE’s infectious diseases preparedness.”

Officials said the site would be used by the Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases after an outbreak to boost screening and diagnostics work in the emirate.